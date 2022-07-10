Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 10

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 July 2022, 09:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The southern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting most areas of the country on July 10.

Rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind and fog are forecast today, Kazhydromet says. Heavy rains will batter central parts.

Fire risk is high in the western, eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in the western parts of Almaty region.

Fervent heat is expected in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions and in the southern areas of Mangistau region.

