    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jul 2

    2 July 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms will hit western, northwestern, southwestern and easternmost regions of the country on July 2, with hail and squall predicted in the daytime, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Other regions will see no precipitation, while southern areas will be hit by dust storms.

    Fervent heat will grip Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, south of Karaganda, Kostanay regions as well as desert areas of Turkistan regions.

    Fire hazard will be extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in the south of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, as well as in the east and north of Atyrau regions.

    Fire risk will be high in central areas of Kyzylorda region, in the northwest, south of Abai region, in most areas of Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions, and in Zhetysu region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

