Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18

17 January 2023, 23:36

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone on January 18 with no precipitation forecast, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Light snowfall and ground blizzard will hit eastern regions, while southern regions will see strong gusts of wind and fog.

Nighttime frosts up to -25-26°C persist in northern and mountainous areas of Zhetysu and Almaty regions.