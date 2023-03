Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the influence of the Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will see precipitation (rain and snow) on February 24, Kazinform learned from the met service.

No precipitation is expected in the western, southern, and southeastern regions only.

Black ice, fog, thunderstorms as well as strong wind with ground blizzards are forecast across the country.