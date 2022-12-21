Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 21

    21 December 2022, 07:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitation, ice-slick and ground blizzard will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on December 21, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    A deep trough of the Mediterranean cyclone and atmospheric frontal sections will bring snowfall to most regions. Ice-slick, ground blizzard, as well as windy and foggy conditions are forecast.

    Astana: partly cloudy, sometimes snowfall, ground blizzard, 9-14m/s wind, -10-12°C at night, -7-9°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, snow and rain, 2-7m/s wind, -4-6°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, rain and snow in the morning and in the daytime, ice-slick, blizzard, 8-13m/s wind, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, -1+1°C at night and in the daytime.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

