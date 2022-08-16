Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A large northwestern anticyclone keeps impacting most regions of the country on Tuesday, August 16. No rain is forecast today, but temperatures will decrease gradually, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Rains with thunderstorms and gusting wind will hit mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Fog will blanket southwestern and eastern regions at night and in the morning. Dust storm is forecast in southern regions.

Extreme heat will grip southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, eastern parts of Atyrau region and southern areas of Mangystau region during daylight hours.

Intense heat is forecast in Aktobe region in the daytime.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern, eastern areas of Turkistan region, in western, eastern parts of Atyrau region, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in eastern parts of Almaty region, in southern areas of Zhetysu region, and in Beskaragai district of Abai region.



