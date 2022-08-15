Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 15
15 August 2022 07:18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A large northwestern anticyclone will lead to a gradual temperature decrease in most regions of the country. No rain is forecast, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Rains with thunderstorms and gusting wind are expected in mountainous areas of southeastern regions only.

Extreme heat is forecast in the daytime in West Kazakhstan region and in eastern parts of Atyrau region.

Heatwave will grip Mangistau, Almaty regions, western part of Aktobe region and Zhetysu region during daylight hours.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern and eastern areas of Turkistan region, in western and eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern parts of West Kazakhstan region, in eastern areas of Almaty region, and in southern parts of Zhetysu region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 7-12m/s, +9+11°C at night, +20+22°C in the daytime.

Almaty: no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +18+20°C at night, +32+34°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +22+24°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime.


