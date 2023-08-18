Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 18

    18 August 2023, 07:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in western, northwestern and eastern regions, the national weather service Kazhydromet says.

    Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern regions in the morning.

    Fervent heat up to +35°C +37°C will grip Atyrau region, south of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region and south of Kostanay region.

    Fire hazard is to be extremely high in Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions, in western, southern and central areas of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south, west and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    Fire risk remains high in North Kazakhstan region, in the south of Almaty region, in the west, north, south of Akmola region and in the west of Zhetysu region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo