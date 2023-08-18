Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in western, northwestern and eastern regions, the national weather service Kazhydromet says.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern regions in the morning.

Fervent heat up to +35°C +37°C will grip Atyrau region, south of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region and south of Kostanay region.

Fire hazard is to be extremely high in Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions, in western, southern and central areas of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south, west and desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire risk remains high in North Kazakhstan region, in the south of Almaty region, in the west, north, south of Akmola region and in the west of Zhetysu region.