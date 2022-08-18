Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 18

    18 August 2022 07:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A large northwestern cyclone will keep impacting the weather in most regions of the country on August 18. Kazhydromet forecasts weather without precipitation and gradual decrease of temperatures today. Rains with thunderstorms will hit northern, eastern and central regions. Some areas will be hit by gusting wind. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern and eastern areas at night. Nighttime freeze to +2°is expected in northern and eastern regions.

    Fervent heat is predicted in the daytime in Mangistau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in eastern areas of Atyrau region.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern, eastern areas of Turkistan region, in western part of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in Beskaragai district of Abai region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
