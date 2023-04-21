Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national met service of Kazakhstan has issued a weather forecast report for April 22, Kazinform reports.

As the met service informed, rains will douse most areas of the country tomorrow.

Northern regions and mountainous areas of Almaty region will see precipitation (rain and snow). Central and southern parts will enjoy fair weather due to the impact of a vast anti-cyclone.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog will descend in northern parts. Southern, southwestern regions will be hit by a dust storm. Icy road conditions will persist in northern regions at night. Thunderstorm will batter western, northwestern and southwestern regions.

Nighttime frosts to -1-6°C will persist in Zhetysu region and to -1°C in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Ground frost to -1-3°C are forecast in Almaty region at night.



