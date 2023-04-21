Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 April 2023, 22:15
Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national met service of Kazakhstan has issued a weather forecast report for April 22, Kazinform reports.

As the met service informed, rains will douse most areas of the country tomorrow.

Northern regions and mountainous areas of Almaty region will see precipitation (rain and snow). Central and southern parts will enjoy fair weather due to the impact of a vast anti-cyclone.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog will descend in northern parts. Southern, southwestern regions will be hit by a dust storm. Icy road conditions will persist in northern regions at night. Thunderstorm will batter western, northwestern and southwestern regions.

Nighttime frosts to -1-6°C will persist in Zhetysu region and to -1°C in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Ground frost to -1-3°C are forecast in Almaty region at night.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day