Kazakhstan weather forecast for Apr 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast April 18 in northern, eastern, southern and central parts of the country. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit southeastern areas, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Under the impact of the northwestern anti-cyclone, northern, central and eastern areas will see temperatures decrease to -2-14°C. Frosts will persist in western, southwestern, southern, and southeastern regions.

Gusting wind and fog will hit across the country. Black ice and ground frosts will stay in northern, eastern and southeastern regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous areas of Almaty region at night and in Zhetysu region in the daytime.

Gusts of wind near the Lake Alakol in Zhetysu region will exceed 30m/s sometimes.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to -1-6°C in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions, as well as in northern, mountainous areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions. Ground frost to -1°C is forecast in the east of Atyrau region.