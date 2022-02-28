Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast Feb 28

    28 February 2022, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to weather fronts, precipitation as rain and snow, black ice, and high wind are in store for the country's west, south, and north. Fog is to blanket the country locally, and the west is to brace for thunderstorm, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Almaty region's Zhalanazhkol area is to brace for 18-23mps wind.

    Turkestan region is to see thunderstorm in the mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning as well as 15-20mps wind in the west and mountainous areas.

    Mangistau region is to expect fog in the north and center as well as 15-20mps in the southwest at night.

    Fog is forecast for the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning. Wind is predicted to reach 15-20mps in the northeast and mountainous areas of the region.

    The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog as well as 15-20mps wind.

    West Kazakhstan region is to see ice-slick in the west at night and northwest at daytime as well as fog in the west and north.

    Fog is to blanket the southeast, west of Akmola, north, east, center of Atyrau, north of Aktobe, north, southeast of Kostanay, south of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, north, west of Karaganda regions as well as east of East Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Related news
