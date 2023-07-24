Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, WB discuss new areas of cooperation

    24 July 2023, 14:44

    WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM During the working trip to Washington, D.C., Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov met with the leading experts of the World Bank on taxation, human capital development, infrastructure, fair economic growth and green economy, for discussing the areas of further joint work, Kazinform reports.

    Director of Strategy and Operations for Europe and Central Asia region at the World Bank Carolina Sánchez-Páramo noted the importance of the joint work of the Kazakh Government and the World Bank on achievement of sustainable development of the economy of Kazakhstan and Central Asian region by implementing various reforms and implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project, the press service of the Ministry said.

    In turn, the Kazakh Minister noted that the priority areas of cooperation determined by the World Bank's 2025 Framework Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan comply with the strategic vision of development of Kazakhstan until 2050.

    «As a result of implementation of the Framework Partnership Strategy, we will be able to create necessary conditions for the development of private sector, boost the transformation of agriculture and develop required infrastructure,» Kuantyrov added.

    Besides, the experts of the World Bank held workshops for improving tax policy, developing alternative energy and tariff policy as well as for achieving carbon neutrality.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

