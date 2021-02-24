Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan wakes up to windy Wednesday

    24 February 2021, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, February 24. Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Kazakhstan, whereas a mix of rain and snow will douse the south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket portions of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach 30 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Ice slick will be observed on roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

    Ground blizzard is likely to hit Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Turkestan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

