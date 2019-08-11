Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan wakes up to sunny Sunday

    11 August 2019, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for the west and northwest of the country.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan,Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Gusts mayreach 23-28 mps in Atyrau region.

    Dust storm isexpected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hailand squall will be high in Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorm mayhit Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches of fogwill blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night.

    Scorching heatwill grip Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

    Extreme firehazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda,Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued