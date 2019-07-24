Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Wednesday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2019, 07:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger across Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to Kazhydromet, occasional showers with thunderstorms will douse the country, especially its northern part. Only the south of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

Squall and hail are in store for Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Hail is also expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Scorching heat is forecast for Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

