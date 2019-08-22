Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Thursday

    22 August 2019, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that showers with thunderstorms will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gustsof 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktoberegions will see wind gust up to 15-22 mps.

    Wind will bringdust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will blanketAkmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    According to theforecast, chances of squall will be high in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodarregions.

    Hail may hit Karagandaand East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent hit willgrip Atyrau, parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, parts of EastKazakhstan, in the south of Aktobe, some parts of Atyrau and Pavlodar regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued