Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that showers with thunderstorms will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gustsof 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktoberegions will see wind gust up to 15-22 mps.

Wind will bringdust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanketAkmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

According to theforecast, chances of squall will be high in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodarregions.

Hail may hit Karagandaand East Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent hit willgrip Atyrau, parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, parts of EastKazakhstan, in the south of Aktobe, some parts of Atyrau and Pavlodar regions.