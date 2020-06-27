Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Saturday

    27 June 2020, 09:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region at night.

    Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

    Squall may hit Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Despite rainy and windy weather across Kazakhstan, high fire hazard is said to persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, most of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Almaty, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

