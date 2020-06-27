Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Saturday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 June 2020, 09:32
Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region at night.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Squall may hit Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Despite rainy and windy weather across Kazakhstan, high fire hazard is said to persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, most of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Almaty, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events