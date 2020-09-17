Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and windy Thursday

    17 September 2020, 07:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, September 17. Most of the country, especially the north and the center will observe scattered showers, thunderstorms, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions wind will gust up to 23-28 mps, and in some parts of the regions even to 30 mps. Gusts will range between 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, east of West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Almaty, and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of hail and squall will be high in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Squall may also hit East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay region.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, most of Atyrau, Zambyl, Karaganda, portions of Turkestan, Almaty, and east of Aktobe regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

