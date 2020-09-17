Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and windy Thursday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 September 2020, 07:37
Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and windy Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, September 17. Most of the country, especially the north and the center will observe scattered showers, thunderstorms, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions wind will gust up to 23-28 mps, and in some parts of the regions even to 30 mps. Gusts will range between 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, east of West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Almaty, and Turkestan regions.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Squall may also hit East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, most of Atyrau, Zambyl, Karaganda, portions of Turkestan, Almaty, and east of Aktobe regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events