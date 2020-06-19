Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy and windy Friday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2020, 08:15
Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy and windy Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Gusts of wind pounding Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions throughout the day may reach up to 15-20 mps.

Probability of hail will be high in Pavlodar region.

Fervent heat is forecast to grip Atyrau region as well as the south of West Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Pavlodar, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and southwest of East Kazakhstan regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events