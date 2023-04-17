Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a press conference held ahead of the Kazakhstan vs. The World Women Chess Team Match, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov wished success to the participants, Kazinform reports.

«Dear guests, welcome to Kazakhstan. The big chess holiday continues with a match between the best female chess teams of Kazakhstan and the world. This is a unique event for our country. I am infinitely proud that the history of this game was written in Kazakhstan,» said Timur Turlov addressing the participants.

«We hope to respond in kind and play very well. Our team consists of world stars: two-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva, vice-champion in rapid Dinara Saduakasova, bronze medalist of the World Chess Olympiad Zhansaya Abdumalik, Meruert Kamalidenova. There are also talented girls who show the highest results. The women's team of the world is very strong. Four-time world champion Hóu Yìfán is at the head, as well as eminent Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia), Harika Dronavalli (India), Gunay Mammadzada (Azerbaijan), Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria), Zsóka Gaál (Hungary), Savitha Shri B (India), and Afruza Khamdamova (Uzbekistan),» Executive Director of the Federation Gulmira Dauletova said.

The match consists of two formats. The first one is the Rapid, which will take place on April 17-18. The Blitz will be held on the third day. To determine the winner, all points for all three days will be summed up. Eight Kazakhstani chess players will play against eight chess players of the world team.

The prize fund of the event is 50,000 US dollars. The winning team receives 30,000 US dollars and silver medalists will take 20,000 US dollars.

The match of Kazakhstan’s female chess team vs. the world team started today in Astana at 03:00pm.



