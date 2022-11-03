Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet

3 November 2022, 20:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 10th meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states took place in Moscow. Assistant to the Kazakh President Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.

The forum debated issues concerning cooperation amid contemporary security and stability challenges in the CIS.

Nurdauletov told those attending about the country’s stance on the key direction of regional security. In particular, he stressed that open and constructive political and diplomatic dialogue is the only efficient and acceptable way out of any crises.

On the sidelines of the forum Nurdauletov held talks with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Following the talks, the sides signed the 2023-2024 cooperation plan.

