Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet

3 November 2022, 20:45
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
3 November 2022, 20:45

Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 10th meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states took place in Moscow. Assistant to the Kazakh President Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.

The forum debated issues concerning cooperation amid contemporary security and stability challenges in the CIS.

Nurdauletov told those attending about the country’s stance on the key direction of regional security. In particular, he stressed that open and constructive political and diplomatic dialogue is the only efficient and acceptable way out of any crises.

On the sidelines of the forum Nurdauletov held talks with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Following the talks, the sides signed the 2023-2024 cooperation plan.


Photo: akorda.kz











Related news
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Read also
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Kazakhstan-EU sales grow by 42% in 2022
Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations – FM Tleuberdi
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News