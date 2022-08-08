Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan with aviation authorities of Vietnam are working together to restore regular passenger flights between the two countries, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s Telegram channel.

Vietnam’s largest air line Vietjet Air plans to start operating regular passenger flights en routes Cam Ranh-Nur-Sultan and Cam Ranh-Almaty two-three times a week starting early September.

Restoration of air communication between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Vietjet Air started operating flights in 2007. It performs regular flights to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan and other countries.



