Kazakhstan, Vietnam to boost inter-parliamentary coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the official visit to Vietnam, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Chairman of the National Assembly of this country Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

The parties discussed the promising areas of inter-parliamentary cooperation and confirmed intention to boost this interaction. The regular meetings at the level of relevant committees, cooperation groups and parliamentary factions contribute to the exchange of experience in legislative activity.

«Vietnam is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South-East Asia. Kazakhstan’s leadership gives special attention to all-round interaction with Vietnam,» Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

In turn, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan highlighted the role of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishment and development of the Kazakh-Vietnamese relations.

According to the Kazakh Majilis Speaker, the signing of the EAEU-Vietnam Free Trade Zone Agreement gave a significant impulse to the strengthening of partnership. Vietnam is the first country with whom such an agreement was signed. Agriculture, light industry, transport, logistics and tourism are the promising areas of cooperation, he stressed.

Speaking on inter-parliamentary relations, the Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly named the visit of Kazakh Parliamentarians a milestone in the history of the bilateral cooperation.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also pointed out successful organization of the 4th Conference of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliament Speakers in Nur-Sultan.

The sides also discussed the issues of interaction within the UN, CICA and ASEAN.

Special attention was given to non-visa regime for both countries’ nationals and resumption of direct air communication between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.