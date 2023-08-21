Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Vietnam today, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press office.

1. Joint Action Plan on accelerated development of trade-economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for 2023-2025;

2. Visa Exemption Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for national passport holders.

3. The Memorandum of Cooperation in tourism between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

4. The Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Vietnam’s VietTrade Trade Promotion Agency.

5. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Committee for Investments of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agency for Investments of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

6. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding in e-commerce and postal activities development between JSC KazPost and VietPost Corporation.

7. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC Vietjet Aviation;

8. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on cooperation in the field of investments in oil and gas projects between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Sovico Group;

9. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on cooperation in transport-logistics infrastructure development between JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Sovico Group;

10. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Committee for Investments of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam’s Crystal Bay Tourism Group JSC;

11. The Agreement on Cooperation between Microtech DFS Vietnam Company Limited and Vela Corporation;

12. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC Khabar Agency and Vietnam Television;