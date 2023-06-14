Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi

    14 June 2023, 22:20

    HANOI. KAZINFORM – The concert dedicated to the friendship of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Vietnam was held in Hanoi in the Grand Concert Hall. It was organized by the Vietnamese National Academy of Music with the participation of Kazakh artists with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    This great cultural event was decorated with the performance of the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhajayeva, as well as the folklore ensemble «Syrly Saz». The Hanoi Chamber Orchestra and artists of the Vietnamese Academy of Music performed on the part of the hosts.

    World-famous artist Aiman Mussakhajayeva won the hearts of the audience with a virtuoso performance of violin parts of classical music, together with Vietnamese phenomenon violinist Bui Cong Duy performed the work of Antonio Vivaldi «The Seasons».

    The concert aroused keen interest in Kazakhstan, its art and culture. The audience enthusiastically welcomed the talented performance of Kazakh national music.

    The event was attended by figures of culture and arts, representatives of state bodies and the diplomatic corps, as well as citizens of Kazakhstan living in Vietnam.

    Before the start of the musical action, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Kazakh National University of Arts and the Vietnamese National Academy of Music.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Art Ministry of Foreign Affairs
