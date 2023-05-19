Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan, Vietnam discuss visa free regime

    19 May 2023, 15:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An intergovernmental visa waiver agreement is due to be signed between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, Kazinform reports.

    According to the agreement, Kazakhstani citizens will be able to stay without a visa in Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens in Kazakhstan for 30 days since crossing the border and no more than 90 days in total a three-month period.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, the signing of the agreement between the Kazakh and Vietnamese Governments will help enhance the relations between the two countries.

    A public discussion on the document is to held until June 2.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Travel
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
    2 Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
    3 Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
    4 Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
    5 British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan