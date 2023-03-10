Kazakhstan vies for UN Security Council membership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov hopes that Kazakhstan’s candidacy for the UN Security Council’s membership will be backed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He reminded that in 2016, Kazakhstan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which became one of the signs of the country’s international recognition.

«We hope that Kazakhstan’s candidacy will be backed during the election to the UN Security Council. We reckon on support,» Kairat Umarov said at the meeting «30 Years of the UN in Kazakhstan and Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025» held in Astana.

He noted that last October, Astana hosted the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures which brought together the leaders of 11 countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Amir of Qatar, Vice President of Vietnam, Deputy Chairman of the PRC and five ministers.

Kairat Umarov emphasized the viability of these initiatives. «This became possible thanks to the institutionalization of various organizations, including international ones. Over a short period of time, we were able to perform a huge volume of work. Kazakhstan is turning into a global center for the dialogue of religious organizations and civilizations. The VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders took place in Astana under the UN’s support,» he stressed.

In June 2016, Kazakhstan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from the Asian-Pacific group of countries for 2017-2018. Kazakhstan’s candidacy was backed by 138 out of 193 UN member countries. Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian state to be elected to this important political structure of the UN.