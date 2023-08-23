Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade turnover reaches almost $2.5bln in Jan-Jul 2023

    23 August 2023, 11:58

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is among top 3 foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan, following seven months of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Uzbek Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan reached 34.9 billion US dollars and rose by 23.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

    China remains major trade partner of the country, with 6.9 billion US dollars of turnover. China accounts for 19.7% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade volume.

    Russia comes second with 5.3% billion US dollars or 15.1%. And Kazakhstan is third – 2.49 billion US dollars or 7.1%.

    Uzbekistan has exported goods worth 807.7 million US to Kazakhstan, while imports made 1,682,700,00 US dollars.

    In 2022, the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit 5 billion US dollars.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Statistics Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo