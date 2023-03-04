Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to amp up number of flights more than 2fold

4 March 2023, 13:04
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan met in Tashkent to discuss increasing number of flights and expanding the geography of routes, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Chairman of the Ministry’s Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, while the Uzbek side was headed by Deputy Minister of Transport Zhasurbek Choriev.

As a result of the negotiations, the sides agreed to amp up the number of flights more than twofold via Astana-Tashkent (from 12 to 36 flights per week) and Almaty-Tashkent (from 20 to 36 flights per week) routes. It was agreed the number of other flights will stand at 4 per week.

In addition, Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways are planning to increase the number of flights via Almaty-Tashkent route from 14 to 20 flights per week and via Astana-Tashkent route from 6 to 12 flights per week.

Kazakhstani air carriers are also slated to unveil direct regular flights to Samarkand, Fergana, Bukhara, and Qarshi.

During the negotiations, the sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation in aviation safety.


