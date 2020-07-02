Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap, strengthen water cooperation

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 July 2020, 22:06
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - A road map for water cooperation has been signed between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev posted on his Instagram, Kazinform reports.

The signing was a part of the minister's working trip to Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek Minister of Water Management Shavkat Khamrayev.

According to the minister, the signing of the road map for water cooperation was possible after long and arduous talks between the two ministries.

The road map is designed to regulate water-related matters, including joint technical examination and monitoring of water faculties erected and re-constructed since 1991; adoption of joint steps to release water from the upper reservoirs.

The document also centers on ensuring transparency in distribution of water resources.


