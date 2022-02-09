Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agr’t on inter-parliamentary cooperation council establishment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majilis of Uzbekistan Nuriddinjon Ismailov who is on an official visit to our country have signed the agreement on the creation of the Council of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

The council was established in line with the agreements reached by Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev within the framework of the latter’s recent visit to Kazakhstan.

Having noted the historical nature of the event, the Majilis Speaker stressed that the council’s establishment will give a new meaning to cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Speaking about further strengthening and development of strategic partnership, Speaker Koshanov noted that within 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations they laid solid foundation for stable development of cooperation in all spheres.

During the meeting Yerlan Koshanov awarded Nuriddinjon Ismailov with the Dostyq order of the 2nd degree for strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

For his part, Nuriddinjon Ismailov expressed gratitude for appreciating his contribution to the development and strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek ally relations and integration ties.

He went on to add that through stepping up the inter-parliamentary dialogue the sides will gradually boost political, economic as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction and strengthen traditional ties of friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



