Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink 52 agrts worth $500mn

URGENCH. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has had negotiations with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov in Urgench today and participated in II Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Askar Mamin noted that the agreements signed on further augmentation of the bilateral trade dictates the necessity to actively implement the existing agreements and search for new areas of common interest.

«Thanks to the political will of our leaders, strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan moved to a brand new level,» said Askar Mamin.

The meeting focused on the prospects of further development of the bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, transit and transport, water and energy, textile, car making, tourism and ecology sectors as well as in financial technologies and interregional cooperation.

Askar Mamin and Abdulla Aripov also participated in the final session of the II Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum on «Cooperation of regional business in agro-industrial complex, industry and tourism» which gathered more than 300 people – heads of governmental structures, regions and business communities of the two countries.

The Kazakh PM initiated to establish a Kazakh-Uzbek cluster of light textile at the site of Ontustik special economic zone in Shymkent. He also proposed to launch a joint tourism route along the attraction sites of Turkestan, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khoresm regions and jointly develop wholesale distribution and agro-logistics centers.

Askar Mamin also pointed out the potential of the two countries’ cooperation in transit-transport and logistics spheres.

«For Kazakhstan your country is some kind of the gate to South Asia, while through our territory Uzbekistan gets an access to the markets of the EAEU, South-Eastern Asia, the Caucasus and Europe,» said Mamin.

He stressed the importance of boosting joint efforts on building the infrastructure of the North-South corridor and development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

52 documents on development of economic cooperation including the Final Declaration of the Forum, as well as interdepartmental, interregional and commercial agreements in car-making sphere, agriculture, financial and banking, industrial, infrastructure, pharmaceutical and other sectors were signed during the forum. The total cost of the agreements is around $500mn.