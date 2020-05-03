Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks over flooding in Turkestan region

    3 May 2020, 19:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the Kazakh side is in talks with the Uzbek government regarding the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that Kazakhstan is negotiation the situation in Turkestan region with the Uzbek government. The flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 22,000 local residents to evacuate.

    The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1. As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan.

    On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region