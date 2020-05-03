Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks over flooding in Turkestan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2020, 19:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the Kazakh side is in talks with the Uzbek government regarding the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that Kazakhstan is negotiation the situation in Turkestan region with the Uzbek government. The flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 22,000 local residents to evacuate.

The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1. As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan.

On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.


