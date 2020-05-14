Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold negotiations on flooded Maktaaral district

Alzhanova Raushan
14 May 2020, 21:17
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Myrzagaliyev has met with the Water Management Minister of Uzbekistan Shavkhat Hamrayev.

At the meeting, members of the government of the two countries considered the restoration of flood affected lands of Maktaaral region and the prevention of flood threats, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

According to the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, today there is no threat to the population.

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

