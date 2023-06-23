Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss simplification of customs procedures

    23 June 2023, 10:59

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The representatives of customs services of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a bilateral meeting in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the simplification of transit procedures, prevention of border bottlenecks, customs declaring processes and goods control. The parties exchanged also views on digitalization of customs operations.

    The sides agreed to intensify the work on automation of customs procedures, mutual recognition of the customs control results and on implementation of One-stop-shop project at the Uzbek-Kazakh state border.

    The committee added that the parties began also preparing a draft international document on the implementation of a paperless digital transit ecosystem in Central Asia and in the Caspian region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
