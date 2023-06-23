Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan commodity turnover reaches $1.9bln in Jan-May 2023

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM In January-May 2023, Kazakhstan made the top three most important foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, in the reporting period, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached 25.8 billion US dollars having increased by 5.2 billion US dollars or by 25.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

China remains Uzbekistan’s main trade partner for several months. Commodity turnover between the two countries made 4.5 billion US dollars or 17.6% of the total volume. Russia stands second with 3.8 billion US dollars or 14.9%. And Kazakhstan stands third with 1.9 billion US dollars or 7.5%.

Uzbekistan’s exports from Kazakhstan amounted to 576.7 US dollars, while imports hit 5 billion US dollars.

In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit 5 billion US dollars.