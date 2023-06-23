Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan commodity turnover reaches $1.9bln in Jan-May 2023

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2023, 10:17
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan commodity turnover reaches $1.9bln in Jan-May 2023

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM In January-May 2023, Kazakhstan made the top three most important foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, in the reporting period, the country’s foreign trade turnover reached 25.8 billion US dollars having increased by 5.2 billion US dollars or by 25.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

China remains Uzbekistan’s main trade partner for several months. Commodity turnover between the two countries made 4.5 billion US dollars or 17.6% of the total volume. Russia stands second with 3.8 billion US dollars or 14.9%. And Kazakhstan stands third with 1.9 billion US dollars or 7.5%.

Uzbekistan’s exports from Kazakhstan amounted to 576.7 US dollars, while imports hit 5 billion US dollars.

In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit 5 billion US dollars.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Statistics   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023