Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agreed to cooperate in education sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to sign a new agreement on cooperation in the education sphere. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting between Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov and People’s Education Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyer Saidov in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

The Uzbek delegation arrived in Kazakhstan to get familiarized with the novelties being introduced in the Kazakh education system.

According to the Uzbek side, the countries previously signed such an agreement on cooperation in 1994. In his words, the updated document will strengthen and elevate to a new level the cooperation between the countries in education.

Notably, upon arrival Saidov visited the schools in the Kazakh capital.

«In my view, while preparing the draft agreement it is preferable to cover the entire spectrum of priority areas of cooperation between the countries in education. These are teachers’ training, further training, and experience exchange,» said the Uzbek minister.

While visiting the capital schools, Saidov was presented with the digital projects integrated in the learning process. He also got familiarized with the system of public-private partnership and per capital financing in Kazakhstani schools.



