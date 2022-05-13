Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree to further increase flight frequency

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2022, 12:01
KHIVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to continue work on increasing air communication and unveiling new routes linking the two nations on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the Ministers of transport of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, this move will help Nur-Sultan and Tashkent boost bilateral economic, cultural and tourist ties.

Nowadays Kazakhstan enjoys the highest flight frequency and the highest number of routes with Uzbekistan out of all foreign countries.

Air Astana, SCAT, Fly Arystan, and Uzbekistan Airways operate 40 flights per week between the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Turkestan, Aktobe, Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan, Urgench, and Nukus.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Government of Kazakhstan   Transport   Tourism  
