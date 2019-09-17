Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan uses only 40% of pasture lands – Head of State

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 September 2019, 18:05
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM We need to expand pasture lands to develop cattle-breeding. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it during the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

«Kazakhstan ranks the 5 th in world in terms of pasture area, while only 40% of these lands are used. We need to simplify and improve the mechanisms of allocation of such lands to the farmers,» the Head of State said.

He noted the importance intensification of the work on use of distant pastures.

«The Government and the governors of regions should harness additional 50mn hectares of pasture lands,» he stressed.

As the President informed, 16.5mn hectares of idle lands were revealed as a result of partial inventory of agricultural land.

He commissioned the Government to finish inventory of all agricultural lands and digitalization of land cadaster information system.

