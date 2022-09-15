15 September 2022, 15:10

Kazakhstan, USA to face each other for first time in Davis Cup Finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to have today its second match in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Today, Kazakhstan and the USA are to take on each other for the first time in Group D of the Davis Cup Finals in Glasgow.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.

Photo: Andrey Udartsev