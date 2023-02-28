Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-US trade turnover hits $3bn

    28 February 2023, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Trade between Kazakhstan and the US has been up more than 37%, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in his opening speech at the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded 3 billion US dollars, he added.

    The Kazakh minister expressed his gratitude to the US for technical and economic support in building capacity, transferring experiences, as well as promoting social and economic projects in line with the country’s economic priorities.

    «We appreciate the United States' efforts in promoting digital technologies and communication in the region,» said Tileuberdi.

    Notably, the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries is taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Central Asia Kazakhstan and USA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
