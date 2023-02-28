Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan-US trade turnover hits $3bn

28 February 2023, 17:00
Kazakhstan-US trade turnover hits $3bn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Trade between Kazakhstan and the US has been up more than 37%, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in his opening speech at the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded 3 billion US dollars, he added.

The Kazakh minister expressed his gratitude to the US for technical and economic support in building capacity, transferring experiences, as well as promoting social and economic projects in line with the country’s economic priorities.

«We appreciate the United States' efforts in promoting digital technologies and communication in the region,» said Tileuberdi.

Notably, the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries is taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.


Related news
Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington
Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
2023 parliamentary elections: Over 5 thou Kazakhstanis voted abroad
Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry hosted delegation of Romanian parliamentarians from OSCE PA
Ankara hosted meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Turkic States
World leaders of IT industry to meet in Bishkek at Central Asian Technological Forum
Kazakhstan committed to holding election in compliance with national legislation and world standards - MFA
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News