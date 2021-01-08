Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, US step up investment coop through AIFC

    8 January 2021, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held talks with Adam Boehler, Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the prospects of development of investment cooperation in agribusiness, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, as well as finance and technology, emphasizing the importance of implementing the priority projects and initiatives aimed at developing the private sector of Kazakh economy.

    The talks ended with the signature of the agreement on cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center Authority and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

    The agreement envisages the implementation of joint investment projects to the tune of up to $1bn in Kazakhstan through the AIFC.

    Attending the talks were First Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency – AIFC Governor Kairat Keli,betov, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser, Counselor to the DFC Chief Executive Officer Caleb McCarry, and DFC Managing Director Allison Minor.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects Events Kazakhstan
