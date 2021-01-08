Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan, US step up investment coop through AIFC

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 January 2021, 17:50
Kazakhstan, US step up investment coop through AIFC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held talks with Adam Boehler, Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of investment cooperation in agribusiness, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, as well as finance and technology, emphasizing the importance of implementing the priority projects and initiatives aimed at developing the private sector of Kazakh economy.

The talks ended with the signature of the agreement on cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center Authority and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The agreement envisages the implementation of joint investment projects to the tune of up to $1bn in Kazakhstan through the AIFC.

Attending the talks were First Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency – AIFC Governor Kairat Keli,betov, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser, Counselor to the DFC Chief Executive Officer Caleb McCarry, and DFC Managing Director Allison Minor.


Investment projects    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty